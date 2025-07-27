Here’s When Demon Slayer’s New Movie Tickets Are Going on Sale

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently taking over theaters in Japan with its new movie, and the franchise has finally announced when fans in the United States will be able to get their tickets to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle. The franchise has officially kicked off a new feature film trilogy adapting the Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original Demon Slayer manga. The first film in the trilogy has been taking over the box office in Japan, and is already on track of beating out the impressive records held by the franchise’s previous original film, Mugen Train.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle had a lot to celebrate with its special panel during the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 weekend, and it was here that the franchise announced that fans in the United States and Canada will be able to purchase tickets for the new film beginning on August 15th leading to the film’s release later this September. To commemorate the announcement of the ticket sale date, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has dropped a special poster that you can check out below.

A Place Where Only the Strong Stand



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle reveals new visual at @Comic_Con and announces tickets for North America go on sale August 15! ✨#SDCC2025 pic.twitter.com/twvZcQJs7s — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) July 27, 2025

Demon Slayer Takes Over SDCC 2025

As part of San Diego Comic-Con 2025, Aniplex and Crunchyroll brought Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle to the famous Hall H with a special panel featuring the film’s director Haruo Sotozaki, director of photgraphy Yuichi Terao, Tanjiro Kamado voice star Natsuki Hanae, Zenitsu Agatsuma voice star Aleks Le, and theme song performing artist LiSA. During the panel they shared an exclusive clip from the film that was seen by fans for the first time outside of Japan (especially after Shueisha and ufotable cracked down on piracy of the film since release), and really got fans hyped for its official launch later this Fall.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be releasing in the United States and Canada on September 12th, and the film will be available in both English and Japanese audio. It will also be launching in premium and IMAX formats for those fans who want to seek it out that way, and now it’s been confirmed that fans will be able to purchase tickets for the film as soon as August 15th. As of this time, international ticket sale dates have yet to be confirmed but screenings in certain territories begin this August.

What to Expect From New Demon Slayer Movie

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be spread across three different films, with the first of these films clocking in at a hefty two hours and 35 minutes. Gotoge’s original manga arc of the same name was the longest in the series, and this film trilogy is going to be huge as a result of how much it actually needs to cover with each film. As Tanjiro Kamado and the surviving Demon Slayers fight back against Muzan Kibutsuji’s final demonic forces, fans are going to see who ends up surviving it all before the franchise comes to an end.

With the first film hitting theaters in Japan currently, and its launch worldwide later this Fall, it’s only a matter of time before the release of the second film in the trilogy is confirmed. There’s a hope that there won’t be too long of a wait before each film’s release given the momentum that’s been built up so far, but at the same time fans are likely going to appreciate the artists behind it all getting the proper amount of time to cook.