Demon Slayer Hypes the Best Infinity Castle Fight in Stunning New Look

The highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film made its debut in Japan on July 18th this year. While it’s currently showing in the Japanese theaters, global fans are still awaiting the official release in their respective countries. It’s the first part of the trilogy, which will feature the fight against the Demon Slayers and the Upper Rank demons. As such, the film’s promotions are in full swing with new visuals being shared during San Diego Comic-Con 2025 every now and then. The latest visual highlights Tanjiro Kamado and Giyu Tomioka teaming up against Akaza, the Upper Rank Three.

Akaza was introduced in the Infinity Train film and immediately became one of the fan-favorite villains. His fight with Kyojuro Rengoku is considered one of the best moments in the series, which ended in the Flame Hashira’s demise. Tanjiro was there to witness everything, and it’s safe to say, he holds a grudge against Akaza for what happened with Kyojuro. The two will come face-to-face again in the Infinity Castle, and Akaza is more excited than ever to challenge the young Demon Slayer. The visual also highlights Giyu taking Tanjiro’s side, and it will be the first time the two will team up and fight side-by-side.

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Tanjiro and Giyu Vs. Akaza Will Be the Best Demon Slayer Fight

Giyu is one of the most crucial characters in the series, especially because of the fact that he serves as the narrative catalyst. After Tanjiro lost his entire family and the only surviving member, Nezuko Kamado, turned into a demon, Giyu saves them from despair. Although he planned to kill Nezuko first, he realized she was too special and sent the siblings to Urokodaki, the former Water Hashira, who taught Tanjiro swordsmanship and Total Concentration Breathing. Tanjiro later joined the Demon Slayer Corps and continued his journey to find a cure for his sister that would turn her back into a human.

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

On the other hand, being a Water Hashira, Giyu and Tanjiro didn’t have a lot of opportunities to join missions together until the Mount Natagumo Arc. However, it was mostly Giyu saving Tanjiro again, since the boy was too injured after fighting the Lower Five. During that arc, Tanjiro had first used his Sun Breathing Technique, but he was nowhere near strong enough to fight alongside Giyu as equals. However, his growth has been phenomenal after the Infinity Train Arc, and it’s clear he has come a long way since then.

The fight against Akaza is a culmination of Tanjiro’s growth as a Demon Slayer. It’s also equally important for Giyu, who let go of his emotional baggage thanks to the push Tanjiro gave him in the Hashira Training Arc. The two now fight against one of the most powerful demons, giving each other the support they need. Both characters will push past their limits against the demon, and we will also explore more about Akaza, who is still a mystery despite being introduced several years ago.