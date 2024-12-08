Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movies Debut Epic New Trailer (& We Can’t Wait)

CCXP 2024 has revealed tons of exciting new anime releases for 2025 – including a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Demon Slayer film adapting the final arc in the series. On December 8th, on the Thunder Stage at the event, Takahiro Sakurai (Giyu Tomioka) and Kengo Kawanishi (Muichiro Tokito), along with Brazilian voice actor Daniel Figueira (Tanjiro Kamado), revealed a sneak peek at the upcoming Infinity Castle film. There’s no official release date for the first entry teased by the trailer beyond a 2025 window; however, it has been announced that Crunchyroll and Sony Entertainment will distribute the film.

The trailer opens by showing Muzan in a monochromatic color palette, delivering his iconic monologue about eternity and immortality. The trailer then shows an absolutely epic sequence compiling major moments from the anime’s previous season,s discussing the impact and indomitable power of being a human. Finally, the trailer shows the descent into the Infinity Castle that was originally seen at the end of the Hashira Training Arc. Ufotable’s gorgeous animation style is on full display in the trailer, making the reveal Crunchyroll’s most exciting announcement at CCXP 2024 so far.

The Infinity Castle Arc Is the Demon Slayer Corps’ Last Stand Against Muzan

Based on the original manga by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer is one of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s most successful manga ever published, netting over $8.75 billion by 2020, and by 2021, had surpassed 150 million copies in circulation. The series’ charming art style, lovable characters, and terrifyingly exciting action sequences have made the manga a generational success. The series’ straightforward premise is filled with overwhelming passion and dedication, making it far exceed a simple shonen action series.

Demon Slayer follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy living with his mother and siblings in the middle of nowhere, when they’re attacked and slaughtered by a demon. The only survivor aside from his sister, Nezuko, who is turned into a demon, Tanjiro sets out to avenge his family and find a cure to turn his beloved sibling back into a human. Along the way, Tanjiro meets other young demon slayers with their reasons for taking on the deadly job, including the Hashira – elite demon slayers meant to help in defeating Muzan. Demon Slayer is available to stream in both sub and dub on Crunchyroll, with Season 4, the Hashira Training Arc, being the latest entry in the series. The manga is available in English through Viz Media.



