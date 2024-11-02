It’s Now Easier Than Ever to Watch Demon Slayer’s New Season

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba wrapped up its fourth anime season earlier this year, and now it’s easier than ever to check out these new episodes as the Hashira Training Arc is now available to stream with Netflix and Hulu. Demon Slayer Season 4 was one of the more divisive arcs in the anime’s run thus far. It was not only the shortest season in the anime to date, it was also one that featured a lot of material that was original to the anime’s take on the arc. With the season wrapping up its run earlier this year, now even more fans can check it out.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc ended its original Japanese broadcast earlier this Summer, and left Tanjiro Kamado and all of the other Demon Slayers on a massive cliffhanger. As the anime readies to return for a feature film trilogy for the Infinity Castle arc, now fans can stream the English dubbed and English subbed versions of the Hashira Training Arc’s episodes with both Hulu and Netflix. Consisting of eight episodes overall (with both the first and final episodes featuring an extended runtime), you’ll need to catch up in order to be ready for what’s next.

Was Demon Slayer Season 4 Any Good?

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc was divisive among fans for a pretty good reason. The anime series was adapting the shortest arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga, and expanded that with new material exclusive to the anime. This arc was originally less than ten chapters of material, and was adapted fairly quickly when looking into the overall runtime for the season as a whole. It’s a necessary training period for Tanjiro and the others as they need to be ready for the final fights against Muzan Kibutsuji, but it was not always an exciting one to watch.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc focused a bit more of the Hashira fans have yet to spend any real time with during the anime’s previous seasons, but spent a lot more of its time focusing on the daily training for the fights to come. It wasn’t really a big deal for Tanjiro as he was able to make his way through each phase of the training fairly quickly, so it’s not like fans got to see much of the other Hashira outside of this either. But as we get ready for what’s next, the franchise is going in a different direction.

What’s Next for Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer is now in the works on returning to theaters for the next major phase of the anime. The final moments of the Hashira Training Arc saw Tanjiro and the others lured into Muzan’s Infinity Castle, and are spread throughout for their respective fights to come. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc will be spread across a feature film trilogy, but has yet to announced its release window or dates for any of the films as of the time of this publication.

The Infinity Castle arc takes place within Chapters 140 through 183 of Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series, but Demon Slayer’s new films have yet to reveal their scope. This could be where the anime all comes to an end, but there’s actually a final extended arc that takes place after Infinity Castle that truly ends the series. But as Demon Slayer readies for its big comeback, it’s the perfect time to go back and check out all of the seasons thus far and catch up with everything now available for streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll.