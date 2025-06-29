Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Sets Up Tanjiro’s Biggest Rematch

Demon Slayer’s anime is finally in its endgame since the Infinity Castle trilogy will adapt the final arc. The film will kick off from the Hashira Training Arc’s finale. While the arc in the manga ends before Muzan’s appearance in the Ubuyashiki manor, the anime decided to have a special premiere to set up the series’ most highly anticipated arc. Despite functioning for over a thousand years, the Demon Slayer Corps hasn’t been able to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji and put an end to his terror. While the existence of demons isn’t public knowledge, there have been considerable casualties over the centuries. Muzan is confident about his strength, and he believes he will become untouchable once he absorbs Nezuko.

However, just as Muzan has been a nuisance to the Demon Slayer Corps, the opposite is also true. He already has three of the Upper Six demons and knows it’s time for the final showdown against the Corps. After Kagaya blows up his mansion and kills his wife and two daughters in the process, he gives the Demon Slayers a small window to ambush the demon progenitor. Thanks to the combined efforts of Shinobu and Tamayo, Muzan has been considerably weakened, but it’s not nearly enough to kill him. If things were bad enough, the Demon Slayers are sucked into the Infinity Castle, Muzan’s secret hideout where the Upper Rank demons await their enemies. Tanjiro is one of the Demon Slayers forced into the castle, and the trailer confirms his opponent will be none other than Akaza.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film Will Have Tanjiro Face-Off Against Akaza

Tanjiro and Akaza first met each other in the Infinity Train Arc after the mission was already over. Rengoku and the others successfully defeated the demon controlling the Infinity Train and saved the passengers. Just when they sighed a relief, Akaza showed up out of nowhere and challenged Rengoku. At the time, Tanjiro had sustained severe injuries, and Rengoku warned him not to move.

The Hashira stood against the Upper Rank Three demon and put up an incredible fight. Even so, defeating someone like Akaza on his own was almost impossible, so despite receiving fatal injuries, Rengoku tried to keep Akaza out in the open till the sun rose. Akaza barely managed to run away, but Tanjiro threw his sword and pierced the demon’s chest. The young Demon Slayer even declared Akaza the loser since he ran away, unlike Rengoku, who stood his ground till the end.

The two will clash again in the Infinity Castle Arc, and it will be Tanjiro’s biggest fight yet. The 90-second trailer dedicates the 2/3rd part of it to the two, especially Akaza, whose story will finally be revealed in this arc. Tanjiro definitely has a score to settle with Akaza, but it’s not going to be easy even with his Demon Slayer Mark.

Tanjiro Has Come a Long Way Over the Years, But Is He Strong Enough to Defeat Akaza?

The three Upper Rank demons are on an entirely another level than the lower three of the Upper Moons. When he first saw Tanjiro, Akaza deemed him “weak” and was ready to strike him down first before fighting Rengoku. Seeing Tanjiro in his wounded state, Akaza was sure that he didn’t have what it takes. His attitude towards Rengoku was completely different since the demon acknowledged his strength. After the Infinity Train Arc, Tanjiro fought against several powerful opponents and grew stronger with each battle. Not to mention, he became exponentially stronger during the Hashira Training Arc after going through the hellish training.

Tanjiro not only has better control over his Sun Breathing Technique, but he can also switch between Water and Sun elements whenever he wishes. His Demon Slayer Mark has also changed its shape, resembling the one Yoriichi Tsugikuni had. This is a sign of his strength, but even after all that, Akaza will prove to be the biggest challenge he has ever faced. Tanjiro surely can’t fight against someone like that on his own, so Giyu joins him, and their teamwork is exceptional. The battle isn’t merely thrilling but also has high emotional stakes for all three of them.