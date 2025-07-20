Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s Theme Song Has Hit the Net And Here’s How You Can Hear It

The wait for the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film is finally over as the first part of the trilogy has made its premiere. Unfortunately, only Japanese fans get to experience the breathtaking film on the big screen with a significant head start over the rest of the world. Global fans still have to wait around two months before the release date. The film will hit the U.S. theaters on September 12th, 2025, and the countdown has already begun. Demon Slayer is close to reaching its grand finale, and it’s already going to be epic, judging by the reviews of the latest installment. The story continues after the Hashira Training Arc’s finale when the Demon Slayers challenge Muzan.

The demon progenitor is finally within reach, but the Demon Slayer Corps. gets sucked inside the Infinity Castle in hot pursuit. They now have to fight against the Upper Rank demons before reaching the main villain for a spectacular final showdown. As the movie has made its debut in Japan, the theme song has already been well-received among fans. LiSA, a famous Japanese musician known for several anime songs, releases another thrilling track for Demon Slayer, titled “Shine in the Cruel Night.” She has released several tracks for the franchise since the first season, including the fan-favorite opening “Gurenge” and the heartbreaking theme, “Homura” for the Mugen Train film.

Demon Slayer Shares Infinity Castle Movie’s Hit Theme Song in a New Teaser

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle premieres September 12 only in theatres!



[ THEME SONG ]



“Shine in the Cruel Night” by LiSA



"Shine in the Cruel Night" by LiSA

The official X handle of the anime shares a new teaser, which includes the theme song. The account also shares a link where global fans can listen to the song. The link redirects them to a folder from which they can pick the platform, including Spotify and Apple Music among several other options. Additionally, the teaser also shares some new visuals, especially featuring Akaza, Doma, as well as a mysterious demon who challenges Zenitsu.

Furthermore, we also learn that the Upper Rank Two that Shinobu is fighting is the one who killed her sister Kanae, the Flower Hashira. Shinobu challenges the demon all on her own while the others have their hands full with several powerful opponents. Akaza finds Tanjiro and challenges him to a fight with enough confidence that he can win like last time. Meanwhile, Zenitsu has his own struggles since he is clearly holding a grudge against the demon who is standing in front of him.

