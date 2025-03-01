Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Trilogy Reveals First Look at Final Upper Rank Demons

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is making its comeback with a brand new movie trilogy starting its run in theaters across Japan later this Summer, and the newest update for the coming Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc trilogy has revealed the first look at the final Upper Ranks that have yet to be revealed in the anime. Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc came to an end last year, and the anime quickly confirmed it was going to continue. But the big surprise with this announcement was that rather than continue with a new season of the TV series, we’re getting feature film releases instead.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc is going to be a new trilogy of feature films taking on these massive final battles between Tanjiro Kamado and the surviving Hashira against Muzan Kibutsuji and his final Upper Rank demons. The final of these demons had yet to be revealed in the TV anime series, and the newest poster for the first of the Infinity Castle movies has revealed the missing piece of the puzzle, the new Upper Rank Six, Kaigaku.

Who Is Kaigaku in Demon Slayer?

As for Kaigaku, he’s a very integral part of the Infinity Castle Arc. Although he might be a replacement for Gyutaro following the Entertainment District Arc, he’s very important to Zenitsu Agatsuma. The last time Demon Slayer fans had seen Zenitsu during the Hashira Training Arc, he had a major attitude change after receiving a mysterious letter. It was yet to be revealed exactly what the contents of that letter were, but it was clear that it set him out on a very deliberate mission even within the Infinity Castle.

Kaigaku is tied to that letter, so we’ll soon be seeing why Zenitsu made such a sudden shift during his training. It’s the most intense we’ll be seeing him through the series as a whole, but it’s only one of the fights that will be going down with this new trilogy. It’s just a matter of seeing how these movies will be spreading its fights across them, and how they will be released in theaters over the next few years. But there will be plenty of big fights to enjoy as the series comes to an end.

What to Know for New Demon Slayer Movies

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc is a new trilogy of films now in the works adapting the Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga release. This arc is the biggest in the franchise overall, and is stacked with one intense battle after another. Following the end of the Hashira Training Arc, Tanjiro and the others were then brought into Muzan’s Infinity Castle for these final battles. Not everyone will be making it out alive as we’ll soon see what the Upper Ranks at the top of the food chain are truly capable of after getting teases of their power all this time.

The first of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc trilogy will be releasing in theaters across Japan beginning on July 18th, but it has yet to be revealed when the other two films in the trilogy will hit. It has also yet to be announced what international release plans there will be for the new film, but fans have seen quicker turnarounds lately so there’s a good chance fans in North America will get to see the trilogy kick off later this year as well. But as for the final two films, the wait is really only just getting started from here.