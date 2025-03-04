Demon Slayer Promo Unpacks Zenitsu’s First Look in His Best Arc

Play video

Demon Slayer has just unveiled the first promo of its highly anticipated film covering the Infinity Castle Arc. The final battle of the series is divided into two arcs: Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown. Ufotable will release the Infinity Castle Arc in the form of a movie trilogy, with the first one releasing on July 18th in Japanese theatres. While the global release date remains unknown, it should be announced when the film is released in Japan. The finale of the Hashira Training Arc already sets up the upcoming fight where the Demon Slayers will face off against the Upper Moons.

As fans are aware, those monsters are powerful enough to defeat the Hashira, the strongest in the Corps. Hence, the final fight will be insanely challenging and quite tragic. The promo not only unveils the release date but also features a bunch of key visuals, spotlighting the important characters in the arc. One of them includes Zenitsu standing with a stern look on his face while Nezuko and Inosuke are drawn on their opposite sides. Anime fans may not be aware, but the Infinity Castle is Zenitsu’s best arc, and for obvious reasons.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga!

Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle Arc Features Zenitsu vs. Kaigaku

For most of Demon Slayer’s Hashira Training Arc, Zenitsu remained his usual goofy self who kept crying about the vigorous training. However, his demeanor changed completely when his sparrow, Chuntaro, handed him a letter that carried news of his master’s sudden death. Jigoro Kuwajima, a former Thunder Hashira and Zenitsu’s trainer, committed Seppuku in hopes of atoning for the sins of his student, Kaigaku.

Jogoro felt responsible for not teaching Kaigaku properly and blamed himself for his student’s decision to turn into a demon. After reading the letter, Zenitsu knew what he had to do. In the Infinity Castle Arc, he encounters Kaigaku, a newly turned Upper Moon Six, and fights him alone. Kaigaku was already strong before, but his power multiplied tremendously after becoming a demon.

As students training under the same master, Zenitsu and Kaigaku were completely opposite from one another in terms of everything. While Zenitsu was an expert in the First Form of the Thunder Breathing Style, the most difficult form, he couldn’t perform the other forms at all. On the other hand, Kaigaku could use every other form except for the first one.

Zenitsu admired Kaigaku’s strength, while the latter was jealous of his junior. During the fight, Zenitsu reached new heights by creating his own form, a seventh Thunder Breathing form. This form manifests thunder in the form of a dragon, effectively severing the head of any demon it faces. Zenitsu killed his opponent with a single strike, leaving the demon frustrated even in his final moments.

The Fight Highlights Zenitsu’s Character Development

Ever since receiving news of Jogoro’s death, Zenitsu has never been the same. Even after the fight, he never cried or whined about anything. He steeled his resolve before entering the Infinity Castle that he must put down his enemy at any cost. As someone with no relatives or home, Jogoro was the closest thing to a family for the kid. Zenistu would always call him Gramps as a form of endearment. Hence, it makes sense why he completely changed after the tragedy.

The fight wasn’t just for revenge, but it was also a way to honor his master’s legacy. This was also the first fight where Zenitsu wasn’t unconscious. As someone who gets scared easily, Zenitsu would always faint in a moment of crisis. All his accomplishments before the Infinity Castle were thanks to his subconscious mind. The downside is that he doesn’t have any recollection of the demons he slayed. This time, however, we witness his first real fight, and it is incredible.

After the fight is over, Zenitsu even mourns the death of a former comrade. They were meant to fight against demons side-by-side, which would’ve made Jogoro proud. However, reality is often cruel. Kaigaku was a degenerate even before he met Jogoro. Zenitsu probably never found out, but his former comrade was the reason Gyomei’s house was attacked by a demon. Kaigaku was one of the children he took care of, but the former repaid the debt by leading a demon to their home, which ended up killing all the kids in the house.