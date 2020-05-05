Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Confirms Blu-ray Release Date

✖

Now that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has officially put the cap on its original Japanese language run and its English dub release as part of Adult Swim's Toonami block, it's time for the anime to set its sights on home video. Aniplex of America has announced that the series will be launching on Blu-ray with both a limited edition and standard edition release. Broken up into two different volumes, the limited edition Blu-ray will include several bonus goods such as soundtrack CDs, an exclusive illustration card set, and a special booklet featuring character art and scene designs with staff comments.

Both the limited and standard editions of the Blu-ray will feature an English dub and Japanese language track. But the limited edition will feature a new cover illustration by Character Designer Akira Matsushima. They will also include audio commentary from the Japanese and English cast, as well as a soundtrack CD featuring the series’ music by Go Shiina.

The limited edition Blu-ray volumes will be priced around $159.98 USD with Volume 1 including the first 13 episodes of the series for a release on June 26th this year. Volume 2 of the series will have the final 13 episodes, and will be launching on November 24th. It's a different schedule for the standard edition releases of the series, however.

(Photo: Aniplex of America)

Aniplex of America will be teaming with Funimation for the standard edition Blu-ray release, and Volume 1 of the series includes the first 13 episodes while gearing for a September 2020 release window. Volume 2 will have the final 13 episodes, and is currently scheduled for a release window of January 2021.

Now that the anime has wrapped, it's time to look forward to the next phase of the franchise with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie - Mugen Train. The Toonami run of the series capped off with Aniplex debuting the official English dubbed trailer of the film, so hopefully that means fans in the United States won't have to wait too much longer after the film hits in Japan. It's currently scheduled to hit theaters this Fall, so keep your fingers crossed!

