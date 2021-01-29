Demon Slayer Lifts Japan's Annual Manga Sales Amidst Pandemic

✖

Demon Slayer has recently hit the news with the factoid that the anime has helped elevate television stations that played the Ufotable produced series in Japan, and it seems as if the franchise's manga has done something similar when it comes to overall sales for the medium during the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 has thrown a monkey wrench into many manga and anime series, causing a series of delays and even cancellations across the board, but it seems as if nothing can stop the skyrocketing success of the adventures of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps!

This sales bump is made all the more impressive by the fact that Demon Slayer's manga has come to a close, with Tanjiro and Nezuko's story reaching its finale last year. Sales for manga, in general, have increased in Japan by five percent from the year 2019 to 2020, with the outlet Nikkei going into detail about how the anime franchise created by Koyoharu Gotouge is primarily responsible for this big increase in overall sales. With the popularity of the franchise only growing over time, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if we see a sequel or spin-off story created that once again dives into the universe of the Demon Slayer Corps!

The second season of Demon Slayer has yet to be announced, but fans in North America are waiting for the release of the first feature-length film of the series in Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Having already been released in Japan, the movie, like the manga that it was based on, is shattering records and has brought in profits of over three hundred million dollars in Japan alone! Needless to say, we expect some big things for the film's release here in the West, and it's no surprise based on the overall reception that the movie has been nominated for an Academy Award in Japan.

It will be interesting to see what anime, if any, are able to overtake Demon Slayer's ever-growing popularity in the world of anime!

