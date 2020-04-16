Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Premiere Date – What We know So Far

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba arrived on the scene last year for anime fans to take in, and boy – they came in droves. The series easily takes the prize for being the biggest anime in 2019, and that goes without much contest. The fantastical series has become more popular than anyone ever imagined, so it should be no surprise fans are all waiting for season two to drop.

It has been months with no new Demon Slayer update, and that is by design. The production studio ufotable has been busy with other work, but fans are still asking its executives when season two will debut. That is why we’re rounding up all our knowledge about the season in one place to keep you Demon Slayer fans satiated until more news drops:

Official Word:

Here’s the bad news… There has been no official word on a second season at this point. Demon Slayer came to a close last year, but its season one finale closed with a surprise announcement. Most fans did expect the show to announce a second season, but it shocked everyone with a movie announcement. The next arc of Demon Slayer will be handled on the big screen, so there is no word on when a second season could arrive.

Rumor Mill:

Despite there being no word on a second season, fans are positive it will come to be. Demon Slayer has become one of Japan’s most popular series in print and on television. A studio like ufotable would be insane to stop the show in its prime, and if it would be okay doing so, the series’ handlers would find another way to make season two happen.

Currently, Demon Slayer is slated to release its first movie this October barring any delays. If that is the case, the film would be a great way to usher in a second season with a release date set tentatively for Spring 2021.

What’s Next:

Right now, Demon Slayer is thriving in print as its manga continues to outsell giants like One Piece. Stores cannot keep enough stock of the manga it has become so popular, so there are many anticipating its first film. Demon Slayer: Infinity Train will debut this October in Japan with an assume U.S. release happening in early 2021.

