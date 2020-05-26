Hilarious Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Shirt Lets You Cosplay Inosuke Anytime

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba might be over, but that doesn't mean fans are over the story just yet. The title hit its end this month as creator Koyoharu Gotogue decide it was time to finish Tanjiro's tale. Of course, that means fans would have to say goodbye to other favorites, but a brand-new shirt will let you keep Inosuke with you wherever you go.

The shirt in question came from Japan as so much anime merchandise tends to. The T-shirt was made by CurveritT and has a special surprise in store for fans. On the outside, the gray t-shirt looks like any other with some kanji text penned in blue. But when you flip the shirt over your head, well - a new picture is shown.

As you can see below, the Demon Slayer shirt features an upside down print of Inosuke's face on its inside. That means you can pull the front of the shirt over your head to reveal the mask. You can then wear Inosuke around as a funny sort of casual cosplay, and it seems fans are very much interested in getting this shirt.

Currently, the shirt is only available in Japan, but Demon Slayer fans are hopeful a company will license the design overseas. After all, this shirt is the perfect representation of Inosuke given how wild it is. There couldn't be an easier way to cosplay Inosuke, so we are all for it!

And if you need to catch up with Demon Slayer before getting this t-shirt, it is real easy to do so. Shonen Jump's digital vault is stocked to the brim over on Viz Media. A month-long subscription would help you breeze through the manga, and that would give you a full appreciation for this insanely clever shirt.

Which other characters from Demon Slayer need a shirt like this one...?

