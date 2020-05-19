Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Finale Reveals the Next Generation of Demon Slayers

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's latest chapter brought the series to its big ending, and with it introduced a new generation of characters with their own bright futures! As Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was gearing up for its big finale, there were rumblings as to whether or not the series' popularity could mean a sequel or spin-off for the franchise would be on the way after the ending. As the final chapter of the series moves the franchise several generations forward, this idea is not exactly off the table as Tanjiro and the others live on through their descendants.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's finale introduces the idea that the characters from the first 204 chapters have since died and have been reincarnated into the future generations of their family. This results in a number of formerly dead characters being revived in various ways, and even Tanjiro Kamado returns in a later version of his family with the young Sumihiko Kamado.

The finale gives us a happy ending of sorts because while we don't see how the lives of the original characters turn out with this final chapter, the series instead shows us that they all lived in peace following the events of the penultimate chapter. This was cemented as they were all reincarnated into modern day Tokyo (complete with any scars of birthmarks they might have had) and are living peaceful lives.

(Photo: Shueisha)

This is several generations after the events of the original series removed the demonic threats, and thus leaves quite a space open for a new series to pick up from. While this is a happy ending meant to complete a series, by introducing a whole new set of characters (although they look the same as the originals), this does open up the space for a potential spin-off or sequel following this new generation.

Whether or not that actually happens will continue to be in up in the air for some time, but after seeing other major franchises follow a new generation of heroes for a sequel...it would not be the most unwelcome of ideas.

How did you feel about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's final chapter? What did you think of the series reincarnating all of its characters into a new generation of children? Did seeing Tanjiro and Kanao's future family line confirm any small romance subplots? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

