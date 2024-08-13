Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Scary With Kokushibo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently in the works on returning with a new feature film trilogy, and one awesome cosplay is helping to already terrify foes with Kokushibo! Demon Slayer’s anime will be returning for a new feature film trilogy adapting the Infinity Castle Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series. This arc showcases the final battles between the Hashira and the final members of Muzan Kibutsuji’s Upper Ranks, and that means we’ll soon be seeing Kokushibo and some more powerful demons in full action after they were first introduced back in the third season of the anime.

Kokushibo was teased as the strongest member of the Upper Ranks that the others answered to, but it’s unclear as to what kind of power he has at his disposal. Outside of his frightening look reminiscent of someone Tanjiro Kamado has seen in his visions of the past, it’s clear that fans will definitely need to keep an eye on this demon when Demon Slayer’s anime returns. Until then, artist artistjodysteel on Instagram is hyping up the villain with some truly striking cosplay.

How to Catch Up With Demon Slayer

If you wanted to catch up with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, you can find all four seasons of the TV anime and Mugen Train arc film now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the events of Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc as such, “To the Hashira Training… The members of the Demon Slayer Corps and their highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira. In preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, the Hashira Training commences. While each carry faith and determination within their hearts, Tanjiro and the Hashira enter a new story.”

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has also announced following the end of Season 4 that will be continuing with a full feature film trilogy. Adapting the Infinity Castle arc, this new film trilogy will be taking on some of the final battles that fans got to see in the original manga. A release window, staff, or cast information has yet to be announced for any of the three films as of the time of this publication, however.

If you actually wanted to read ahead and see what’s coming in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, you can find the complete release of the manga series with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.