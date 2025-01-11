Demon Slayer Inspired New X-Men Series (And Here’s How)

For years, the worlds of North American comic books and Japanese manga have gone head-to-head in countless ways. While the latter continues to outsell comics from the likes of Marvel and DC, outlets like the Marvel Cinematic Universe rake in untold profits by adapting major comic book storylines. While there have been instances of universes colliding that see classic Marvel superheroes meeting major anime figures, a new X-Men series has been influenced by certain members of the Demon Slayer Corps. Considering the current Marvel series is one for a character who has never had their own comic before, this makes for quite the crossover.

The character known as Magik, aka Illyana Rasputin, has seen some big years in recent memory. Never before having her own solo series until recent days, Magik has made appearances in some big projects as of late. In the multiplayer video game, Marvel Rivals, she can be picked to teleport across the map and use her Soul Sword to strike at enemies. Prior to Marvels, the sister of Colossus was a major character in Marvel’s Midnight Sons. Magik even was a part of a live-action film as she was played by actress Anya Taylor-Joy in Fox’s New Mutants. Finally getting her own Marvel Comic, writer Ashley Allen confirmed that her new take on Illyana has some major influences from the anime world.

Demon Slayer Magic

In a recent interview with outlet AIPT Comics, Ashley Allen explained that Demon Slayer was a major influence on Magik’s current series as the X-Man cuts her way through scores of demons. Here’s what Allen had to say when mentioning the Demon Slayer Corps along with other big anime series that influenced the latest Marvel comic,

“I would say our tone is more supernatural, with a few horror elements sprinkled throughout! In my writing, I always aim to have a sense of hope in every scene while not shying away from those darker elements of a supernatural story. To that end, my goal for this series was to have lots of action combined with softer moments for Illyana’s heart of gold to shine through. I grew up with manga so I wanted to channel my favorite series like Soul Eater, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Demon Slayer, among others.”

Magik’s Supernatural Side

Illyana might be a mutant but her story is set deep in the supernatural side of the Marvel Universe. The X-Man has long been linked to the underworld locale known as “Limbo,” harboring a demonic side of herself known as the Darkchylde. Her mutant powers allow her to create portals that help her to teleport from one spot to another but its in her Soul Sword that her mastery of the supernatural shines through. Rasputin has become such a powerful force in the supernatural side of the Marvel Universe that she has often been thought of as a potential heir to the title of Sorcerer Supreme. Needless to say, Magik’s popularity and new series will continue to take Illyana to new heights in the comics and beyond.

