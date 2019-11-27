Demon Slayer Volume 18 Breaks Big Shonen Jump Record

Demon Slayer has earned its status as one of this year’s top series. Thanks to its anime premiere, Demon Slayer saw its fanbase grow at an insane rate. It may be hard to believe, but the series has been around for a few years now, but the mainstream fandom did not catch wind of it until Tanijiro showed up on TV. And thanks to a new report, it turns out the hero’s on-screen debut made a huge impression on his latest print appearance.

Recently, new figures went live from Japan, and it was there fans learned more about Demon Slayer. It turns out the manga has sold unbelievably well this year, and its new volume has broken a record at the final hour.

According to a note from Twitter user iceemperor_mh, Demon Slayer hit a stride with its most recent volume. Not long ago, the manga put out its eighteenth volume, and its first print sold a staggering one million copies. By hitting this massive milestone, Demon Slayer is the third Shonen Jump title this decade to make a million sales upon first printing.

“Kimetsu volume 18 has a first print of 1 million copies, making it the 3rd series from Jump this decade to reach this milestone. Comic Natalie is also reporting that with digital combined, the series circulation has crossed 25 million,” the fan shared.

For Demon Slayer, this sort of success is unprecedented. The manga was serialized in early 2016, and its volume sales were always respectable. They never dipped in the red as the story moved forward, but the 2019 debut of the Demon Slayer anime changed everything. If you chart all the title’s sales, it would reveal Demon Slayer‘s exponential rise in profit, and the growing series will only get bigger from here on out.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons… Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”