Demon Slayer’s Next Volume Wreaks Havoc After Selling Out Ahead of Release

Demon Slayer is one of the hottest manga on the market today, and it has zero plans to chill moving forward. Thanks to its recent anime, the series has become a global hit, and Japanese fans are as obsessed with the story as everyone else. In fact, they are buying the manga at an insane pace, and it seems readers have no plans to stop.

After all, a brand-new volume of Demon Slayer is about to go live in Japan, and it’s selling out already. Stores are having trouble with the demand even before the volume releases, and fans admit they are dumbfounded by all of the commotion.

Over on Twitter, an account known as WSJ_Manga shared the news about the pre-sale with international fans. The page revealed Demon Slayer volume 18 has been put out early in certain stores, and they are selling out in a flash.

Kimetsu no Yaiba Volume 18 is being sold early in some stores and it’s already getting sold out. ‘The first shipment of Kimetsu no Yaiba Volume 18 is already sold out due to its amazing reception’. pic.twitter.com/mgzU4j6ves — Weekly Shounen Jump (@WSJ_manga) December 3, 2019

“The first shipment of Kimetsu no Yaiba Volume 18 is already sold out due to its amazing reception,” the page shared.

At one particular store, they are so deeply sold out they will not be restocked until December 18. The manga’s popularity has also made it difficult to restock volumes as they are so quickly bought up, and that has forced some stores to limit how many copies someone can buy of the volume.

Currently, the golden number is one as many stores have enacted a policy stating a single volume can be sold per person. Before this, fans would buy multiple copies of a Demon Slayer volume in the hopes of collecting cards included in the book. Demon Slayer has participated in this promo event for some time, and the series’ skyrocketing popularity has made a complete card collection even more covetous. But if you want to do that with volume 18, you will face some troubles getting them all in Japan.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons… Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”