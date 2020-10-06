Demon Slayer Reveals 'Mugen Train' Runtime and Rating

✖

Demon Slayer has kept fans on the hook for a while now, but their patience will soon be rewarded. The anime is slated to make a big comeback this month in Japan with its first-ever movie. Now, some of the film's rating details have gone live, and fans are glad to see the film's runtime clocking in so well.

The update comes from the official Japanese website for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train. The website confirmed the movie will run for an hour and 57 minutes. This is a sizable length film for any anime, and it is particularly impressive coming from a smaller studio such as ufotable.

That was not the only bit of news revealed. Demon Slayer also let fans know what the film is rated. In Japan, the movie is rated for audiences 12 years old and up. It seems likely the MPAA will rate this film PG-13 when the time comes, but there is no official word on that yet.

(Photo: ufotable)

After all, there is no solid word on when Demon Slayer's film will come to the United States. It will premiere in theaters on October 16 over in Japan. But given the ongoing pandemic, there is no telling where or when this film will launch in the United States. Films like Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna went straight to VOD after its theatrical launch was canceled due to COVID-19. But as series like Fate looking into U.S. theaters, Demon Slayer might try to debut overseas in theaters.

For now, fans can only look to the Japanese release when it comes to Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Word of mouth will get audiences by until the movie is ready to travel stateside... whenever that may be.

HT - AIR News