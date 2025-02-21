My Dress-Up Darling’s Creator Confirms Series Is Ending in March

My Dress-Up Darling is a popular cosplay drama centering around Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo. Wakana is a high school boy whose hobby is crafting traditional Hina dolls, but he is too socially awkward and afraid of people judging him. However, Marin, a popular and outgoing classmate, discovers his skills. As an avid cosplayer with no sewing experience, she asks for his help in making costumes. Despite contrasting personalities, they soon become friends. Wakana learns to appreciate his craft more, and Marin gets to try unique and creative cosplays. Their relationship deepens as the story continues, making the series a heartwarming and comedic story.

Written and illustrated by Shinichi Fukuda, the manga is serialized on Young Gangan, a manga magazine owned by Square Enix Holdings. The manga debuted in January 2018 and will reach its conclusion on March 21st. The creator posted on X, previously known as Twitter, “Chapter 114 of ‘My Dress-Up Darling‘ is published in today’s issue of Young Gangan. The next episode will be the last one. Thank you for your support.” The post quickly went viral, with fans showing mixed feelings about the sudden ending. However, although the manga is ending, fans can look forward to the second season set to release this year.

What Is Happening in the Final Arc of My Dress-Up Darling?

The final My Dress-Up Darling story, Mandate of Heaven, is the 11th arc overall, focusing on Marin’s growing feelings for Wakana. Marin is captivated by the manga Mandate of Heavene and is determined to cosplay the protagonist. However, it’s more complex than anything the duo has done before since it requires greater attention to detail. While working on the project, Marin struggles to keep her emotions in check while Wakana is still clueless about her feelings. As usual, he remains focused on perfecting the attire.

Usually, the ending is announced or at least teased a few chapters before. However, the abrupt announcement from the creator is quite shocking. The manga transitioned to a monthly serialization for its ongoing series on September 15th, 2023. This arc originally began with Chapter 86, which was released on January 6th, 2023. Meanwhile, Season 2 is expected to air this year, but there’s no confirmation about the release date yet. The first season covers the manga till Chapter 39, concluding the Fireworks Festival Arc. The second season will begin with Chapter 40, the Shizuku Kuroe, Part 2 Arc.

H/T: Shinichi Fukuda on X