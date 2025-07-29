New Demon Slayer Movie Makes History With Huge Box Office Milestone

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been absolutely dominating theaters in Japan since it hit theaters earlier this month, and the new Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle movie has already made history. The Demon Slayer anime franchise continues to be magic in the theater as it last started making waves with the release of Mugen Train in theaters several years ago. That film went on to be one of the most financially successful films in Japan’s history, and that lightning in a bottle is somehow being captured twice with the release of the first in its new Infinity Castle movie.

In the nearly two weeks since the film’s release in Japan, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been breaking a bunch of opening records previously set by Mugen Train. It’s been only getting hotter as more fans get their chance to see the new film in the region, and with its latest update has crossed over its most impressive milestone yet. Beating another previous record set by Mugen Train, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is now the fastest film to reach 10 billion yen in Japan’s history, hitting the mark in only ten days.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Makes Movie History in Japan

As announced by Aniplex, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle‘s first film has sold 9,104,483 tickets for 12,872,176,700 yen (which equates to about $87.10 million USD) in its first ten days at the box office. It reached the ten billion yen mark within eight days at the box office, which makes it the fastest film in Japan’s history to reach that milestone. The record was previously held by Mugen Train, which still holds the record of being the most successful film in Japan’s history overall. But if the film keeps up this trajectory, that record might get broken too.

It just goes to show the kind of impact Demon Slayer still has as a franchise in Japan. It’s now much more successful than it was when Mugen Train first hit, so fans are going to keep a close eye on each of the movies in this trilogy as the anime franchise prepares to come to its end. With some key final battles to keep an eye on through each of the movies, this box office success is going to be interesting to see tracked across all three releases as they hit worldwide box offices.

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

When Does Demon Slayer’s New Movie Come Out?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be making its debut in the United States and Canada on September 12th, and tickets for the film will go on sale beginning August 15th. The film will also be available in premium and IMAX formats, and will be available with both Japanese and English language audio. With this only being the first film in a planned trilogy, details for its future releases have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing.

The directors behind the upcoming trilogy teased fans about the kind of animation fans can expect with Demon Slayer’s new outings, and it’s really been intriguing to see it get so much success in Japan alone. As fans continue to flock to it, there are going to be questions as to whether or not it can maintain this level of momentum not only through its international releases, but through the releases of its trilogy on a whole.