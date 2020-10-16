Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Reveals Heartbreaking Tanjiro Reunion

✖

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has earned the most money of any film released in Japan since landing in theaters months ago, and it has recently hit the level of number two at the box office in North America, and the latest adventure of Tanjiro features a heartbreaking reunion for the member of the Demon Slayer Corps. Aside from battling the lower-tier demon known as Enmu, the main protagonists of the franchise had to battle a brand new threat that was far more emotional than anything else they had faced since the Shonen franchise began.

Warning. This article will dive into spoilers for Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, so be forewarned, you might want to steer clear of this article if you have yet to see the film.

When Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitso first arrive on the Mugen Train, they come face to face with the Flame Hashira, Rengoku, who is more occupied with scarfing down food than fighting demons. Unfortunately for the quartet of swordsmen, they find themselves placed under the spell of Enmu which puts them all to sleep as they live out their happiest dreams. For Tanjiro specifically, this means living in a world where his family was never killed by demons and his sister Nezuko had never found herself becoming a demon herself.

(Photo: Ufotable)

Within this dream, Tanjiro remains living a humble life in the forest with his brothers, sisters, and mother, gathering firewood and enjoying the simple things in life. Unfortunately, the cracks of the dream begin to show and the protagonist of Demon Slayer realizes that he is trapped within a dream and everything he is experiencing isn't real. Faced with only one way to escape, Tanjrio decides to end his own life within the dream and awakens in time to stop his friends from being killed by the minions of Enmu.

With Enmu continuing to place Tanjiro under his spell throughout the movie past this point, the demon decides to go a different route and places the demon slayer into dreams that are far from happy. With his family members asking how he could allow them to die, Tanjiro manages to eventually completely free himself of Enmu's influence, proving that his will continues to hit new heights.

What did you think of this tragic reunion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.