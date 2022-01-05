Demon Slayer Will Be Bringing Mugen Train to Life on Stage

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is the number one movie in anime history, pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office and making quite the splash as part of the anime adaptation’s second season. Now, it seems as though the story of Tanjiro and his friends boarding the cursed locomotive is getting its first ever live-action adaptation as a stage play is set to arrive in Japan later this year, following the Shonen series’ previous history in the world of live-action plays.

The news, and first image from the upcoming stage play, hit one of the recent issues of Weekly Shonen Jump, with the Mugen Train play hitting theaters in Japan, specifically Tokyo and Kyoto, in September and October of this year. Set to star in this play will be Rota Kobayashi and Hiroshi Yazaki as Tanjiro and Rengoku, both reprising their roles, though this definitely might be the final time that we see Yazaki considering how the events of the Mugen Train play out. Kenichi Suemitsu is set to write and direct the play, having worked on the Demon Slayer plays of the past and musician Shunsuke Wada will be putting together the soundtrack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train shattered records when it came to box office profits, quickly becoming the biggest anime film of all time and it doesn’t seem as though anything will be coming close to stealing its crown. The closest example to date is Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the prequel film that is also a supernatural Shonen series, which is set to become the number two anime film based on its opening weekend profits.

Fans in the West have unfortunately not been able to experience stage plays such as this one, with many anime franchise creating adaptations including the likes of My Hero Academia, Naruto, Beastars, and Yu Yu Hakusho to name a few. While North America has received live-action takes such as Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, we would imagine that there are plenty of anime fans that would love the chance to dive into one of these plays in the future.

What live-action stage play from Japan do you want to see hit the States? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Via ANN