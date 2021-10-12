Demon Slayer Fans Flood Genshin Impact Thanks to Rengoku’s Lookalike

The fall anime season is in full swing, and all eyes are on Rengoku as such. The Demon Slayer character has been a favorite with fans since his debut, and the Hashira’s part is only getting bigger in season two. When Demon Slayer returned with its big premiere, Rengoku was front and center, but now he is off trying to take over another fandom entirely.

And what fandom is this, you might ask? Well, it is none other than Genshin Impact! The mobile game is massive, and its latest character revelation piqued the interest of Demon Slayer fans worldwide. After all, Arataki Itto looks oddly similar to Rengoku…!

As you can see in the slides below, the thirst over Arataki is out of this world. Genshin Impact fans are fawning over the new hero, and that isn’t even counting the flood of Demon Slayer fans. After Arataki’s design was made public, it took no time at all for netizens to draw their comparisons between the two. And yes, Rengoku shares his fiery spirit and features with Arataki.

Now, the Demon Slayer fan-art for the pair has gone mad, and there are already some fan-fics popping up between the two. Arataki is a solid entry to Genshin Impact on his own, but his subtle nod to Rengoku has social media panicking whether or not it was intentional. So if you want even more of Rengoku in your life, well – Genshin Impact can help pad out your day!

Calm Down…?

The Ultimate Combination

An Important Agenda

What Energy

Isekai 4 Life

Fusion-Ha

Compare and Contrast

for everyone that was reminded of rengoku ~

Caught a Vibe