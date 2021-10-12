Demon Slayer Season 2 Gets Emotional With New Rengoku Flashback

The second season of Demon Slayer has finally arrived, and fans of the insanely popular series were given a brand new episode focusing on the Flame Hashira Rengoku and events which took place before he was set to hop aboard the Mugen Train and change the course of the franchise forever. While the next handful of episodes are set to revisit the story of Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko coming into contact with Rengoku, this latest episode helped in hashing out the Hashira’s character even further by giving fans an emotionally charged flashback diving into the flame swordsman’s lineage.

Before the Mugen Train left the station, Rengoku found himself, and his ward, encountering a speedy demon that was dubbed the “Slasher” and was taking the opportunity to cut throw unsuspecting villagers. With the Flame Hashira using the full extent of his power to defeat the demon while also keeping up with his inhuman speed, the bakers of bento which he was protecting had some unexpected backstory in unison with Rengoku’s father.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Rengoku delivering the killing blow to the demon, the grandmother remembers when her family was saved by a swordsman that had a similar appearance to the Flame Hashira. Explaining to the grandmother and granddaughter that his father was the one that had appeared in the past to fight demons, it’s a touching scene that becomes tragic when you remember the events of the Mugen Train.

Over the course of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, viewers were able to learn more about Rengoku and his family, with the Flame Hashira revealing that his father had become despondent following his demon fighting career, and taking out his rage on his son. With Rengoku attempting to live up to his father’s legacy, the current member of the Demon Slayer Corps was met only with put-downs and insults by his dear old dad, who might just have a role to play when the Entertainment District Arc begins following this Mugen Train Recap.

Without going into spoiler territory, the finale of Mugen Train definitely makes this flashback that much more tragic.

What did you think of this new flashback in the second season of Demon Slayer? Which member of the Hashira is your favorite? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.