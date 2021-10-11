Demon Slayer Fans Loved Seeing Rengoku Again in Season 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is back, and it is better than ever. The hit anime has come a long way since its first season went live, and its comeback over the week left millions glued to their TV sets. And now, well – it seems social media is just happy to have Rengoku back with them.

As you can see below, Demon Slayer fans who have watched the season two premiere are fawning all over Rengoku. The Flame Hashira kicked off the comeback with his own original episode, and it didn’t disappoint. The Hashira began his trek to the Mugen Train as depicted in the anime’s big movie, and fans learned a lot about the charismatic hero along the way.

Of course, netizens know where Mugen Train will leave Rengoku. If you have read the manga or seen the Demon Slayer movie, the truth is impossible to deny. The Mugen Train arc closes with Rengoku’s death as the Hashira gives his life to defeat a foe. The scene is heartbreaking in every way, so fans are not eager to experience it again. But if it means honoring Rengoku, well – netizens will do just about anything.

Luckily, there is some time to go before Rengoku falls. The hero must play his part in the Mugen Train arc first, and it hasn’t even started in season two. Demon Slayer fans won’t need to worry about the Hashira until late November as the anime’s next arc will kickstart in December 2021. So if you love Rengoku as much as Twitter does, you better start bracing yourself now.

What did you think of this new episode of Demon Slayer? How do you feel seeing Rengoku again? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

