Demon Slayer Cosplay Puts Fiery Genderbent Spin on Rengoku

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season came to an end earlier this year, but before it ended its run fans had been introduced to the various powerful individuals that make up the Pillars of the Demon Slaying Corps. The one that, without a doubt, made an impact on fans was the confident and bold Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Pillar. This came at just the right time too as Tanjiro has been interested in learning more about Flame Breathing ever since his notable victory using in Episode 19 of the series. We’ll be seeing more of him in the future for sure.

But his brief appearance in the anime was enough to spark a whole new wave of cosplay honoring the character, and artist @yuretao (who you can find on Instagram here, but be wary of some NSFW content) put an even spicier spin on the fiery swordsman that expected with their take on Rengoku. Check it out below:

Rengoku will be making his full foray into the anime with Demon Slayer‘s first feature length film project. Taking place after the events of the first season, the film will be adapting the events of the Infinity Train arc which Rengoku plays a critical role in. Fans were able to quickly spot his cameo in the last episode of the first season as Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu boarded the mysterious Infinity Train, but he’ll be making a huge and fiery impact in the film. It’s like this cosplay where his impact will be much more hard hitting than initially expected!

While fans were hoping that the series would go on to a second season, a film for the Infinity Train arc is most likely the best choice. Given most of Rengoku’s fiery hot abilities and sword techniques, a feature film budget is probably going to be needed in order to display the full extent of his power and impact on the series as a whole.

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. It’s the perfect time to start up the series from the very beginning too as it’s currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016.VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”