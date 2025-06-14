Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Finally Reveals When New Trailer Hits

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is coming to theaters later this Summer, and the new movie has finally set a release date for its next major trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle. Demon Slayer has been preparing for a massive comeback as following the Hashira Training arc seen in the TV anime’s fourth season, the franchise announced it would be continuing with a brand new feature film trilogy adapting the Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series. As we get closer to the first of this new trilogy, Demon Slayer has been in the midst of a massive countdown.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been counting down the days to its big premiere in Japan later this July, and this countdown has been showcasing different promotional materials but not much from the actual film in motion. That’s going to change soon enough, however, as it has been announced that the next trailer for the upcoming feature films will be officially releasing on June 28th following a special broadcast of the Demon Slayer anime in Japan. You can check out the special announcement for the trailer in the video below.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be kicking off a special broadcast for the Hashira Training Arc with plans to air over a seven day special schedule, and kicking things off on June 28th will be the release of the official trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle. It’s good that we’re finally getting momentum on this so quickly, however, because the new movie will be hitting theaters on July 18th. There has been very little released for the film outside of fans who got to see the special trailer in theaters together with Mugen Train’s re-release, but that’s been all.

Because while there may have been a ton of promotional materials for the new film released over the last few weeks, there hasn’t been a lot of substantive material over what could be coming for Tanjiro Kamado and the others. With three films being worked on without a current schedule in place for when they will actually hit theaters, Demon Slayer fans have been understandably anxious over how it’s all going to look in motion. But thankfully, a new trailer will be released soon enough.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Come Out?

Distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment (outside of Japan), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will first be hitting theaters across Japan on July 18th, and will be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada beginning on September 12th. The film will be available in premium and IMAX formats, but this is only the first movie in a planned full trilogy of films. But as of the time of this publication, it’s yet to be revealed when the other two films will be making their way to theaters (and how long of a wait it’s going to be in between).

As for what this first film in the new trilogy will be about, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is teased as such, “With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.”