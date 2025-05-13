Demon Slayer’s New Movie Trilogy Might Be Releasing Sooner Than You Think

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is coming back to theaters with the first film in a new trilogy coming later this Summer, but it turns out that the entire Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy might be closer to its release than you think thanks to a new update from one of its stars. Following the end of Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc, it was announced that the anime would be returning to theaters with a brand new trilogy adapting the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series. Now the first of these films is coming to theaters later this Summer.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will begin its new film trilogy with a new film hitting first in Japan later this July, but has yet to reveal the release dates or windows for the final two films of the trilogy. But these new films could be hitting much sooner than we all expect as Tanjiro Kamado voice star Natsuki Hanae revealed during a recent Mugen Train screening event (as reported by Oricon) that recording for the arc has already wrapped.

In a recent screening event for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train‘s return to theaters to help hype up the new trilogy’s debut, Hanae was in attendance and revealed that recording for the Infinity Castle arc has all wrapped up. In the report it’s not quite clear if it meant that Hanae’s recording alone has wrapped, or if it’s just referring to the first film, but it seems like the trilogy as a whole has come one step closer to its release. And if that’s the case, then fans are in for a treat considering how tricky of a release this is going to be overall.

Hanae teased that the entire cast is ready for what’s to come in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, “We’re all extremely fired up for the final battle” and further noted that “It’s truly something incredible.” The trilogy needs to really hit all together at once in order to keep up its momentum, and the fact that recording for it all seems to have wrapped is a good sign that there likely won’t be a long wait in between each of the releases. Which will be the best case scenario for Demon Slayer fans.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Come Out?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be launching the first film in its new trilogy theaters across Japan on July 18th, and will be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada beginning on September 12th. The trilogy itself is going to be one to watch as its release schedule is going to be very important to its success. In order to keep the hype going for all three films, then they really do need to launch as closely as together as they possibly can.

Not only does this trilogy carry some major events bringing the Demon Slayer anime closer to its finale than ever, but they are going to release across various international territories at very different times. Spoilers for each film are pretty much going to be rampant, and that’s going to be a hard period to navigate as the wait between each one kicks in. If there’s more than a year worth of waiting in between each film, then it’s going to impact the potential enjoyment fans might have before it all ends. Let’s just hope they all hit as fast as they possibly can without harming those behind the scenes too much.

