Demon Slayer Sets Daki’s Voice Actor for the English Dub

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has officially set the English voice actor behind Daki for the English dub of the Entertainment District arc! The Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series came to an end with the final episode of the second season earlier this year, and with it fans got to see Tanjiro Kamado and the others facing off against the most powerful demonic threats yet. Tanjiro might have come face to face with a powerful enemy at the end of the first season, and while riding on the Mugen Train, but that was nowhere near the might of the Upper Ranks.

This was especially the case with the full introduction of the Upper Six of Muzan’s higher ranked demons, Daki. Introduced as the main threat lurking within the Yoshiwara District, and the official twitter account for the English language release of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc has confirmed that Erica Lindbeck (Kaori Miyazono in Your Lie in April, “Shrimpina” in Smiling Friends) will be providing the voice for Daki. You can check out the official announcement below:

#NEWS Introducing the English voice of Daki (Upper Six) in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc – Erica Lindbeck (@ericalindbeck)! ✨ pic.twitter.com/TpqnbigTYd — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) March 4, 2022

Daki provided Tanjiro some of his toughest challenges yet that only exploded further as the second season continues. With her full introduction to the English dub run of the second season, now the series is getting ready to heat up for all of those fans waiting for the dubbed release to jump into the newest season of the series. Thankfully with the second season’s run ended in Japan earlier this year, it has already been confirmed that a third season of the anime is already now in the works.

Announced shortly after the second season’s final episode aired, it was revealed that the third season will be taking on the Swordsmith Village arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga. This arc introduces two new main Hashira to the battle, and without giving too much away about what to expect from the rest of the second season, but the arc that follows will be bringing in even more powerful demonic threats than seen before. The stakes are only getting higher from here!

What do you think? How are you liking Demon Slayer’s English dubbed release for Season 2 so far? What are you hoping to see from the rest of the second season? Are you excited for the third? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!