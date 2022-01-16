Demon Slayer Finally Introduces Major Villain to Season 2

Demon Slayer is heating up this week with a new episode, and manga readers have been waiting for its release all this time. After all, it isn’t every day an Upper Rank gets introduced to the anime. That happened not too long ago with Daki, and now, the show’s big threat has shown up for the Entertainment District arc.

If you have seen this new episode, then you know Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba introduced its latest Upper Six demon. Daki was dealt a mortal blow, but rather than dying, the vixen was kept alive. This is because Daki isn’t alive on her own; She exists in tandem with her brother, and Gyutaro entered the fight after she was injured.

If you don’t read the manga, then Demon Slayer took you by surprise with this introduction. After all, Gyutaro does come out of nowhere, and he is very terrifying. The emaciated demon might not look like much given his physique, but Gyutaro is the real reason Daki is part of the Upper Six. His powers are meant to be feared, and even Tengen admits the villain is something wild.

Now, fans are expecting Gyutaro to bring all sorts of trouble to Demon Slayer, and the hunch is not out of touch. After all, a good few demons have messed up the series in the past, and Gyutaro is part of the Upper Six. There is no doubt these demonic siblings are going to rock the boat, but they won’t be given an open pass to the city. Tengen and Tanjiro are just two slayers standing in their way, so things are about to get interesting this arc.

What do you think about Gyutaro's big debut in Demon Slayer? Are you excited to see how he and Daki transform season two?