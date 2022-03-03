Demon Slayer Art Imagines Each of the Hashira as Upper Moons

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is finished with season two, but the fandom isn’t ready to quiet down just yet. As we await updates on season three, netizens are keeping the spark alive with all sorts of projects from cosplays to fan-fiction. Of course, this means fan artists are staying busy as well, and one of them is going viral after giving the Hashira a gnarly Upper Moons makeover.

The work comes courtesy of jeezartz over on Instagram if you haven’t heard. The user, which can be found here, does a ton of top-quality anime artwork. During Demon Slayer season two, jeezartz began inking the Hashira as Upper Moons, and the posters have fans wondering how tough these demons would really be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shinobu looks downright terrifying with her buggy makeover, and she is even given some purple marks to display her status as an Upper Moon. Kanroji is given some delicate pink tattoos to highlight her strength while Ginyuu rocks some blue horns and wavy marks. Obani is pretty much pure nightmare feel with their demonic snakes while Rengoku’s flames burn bitterly across his own skin. Yuichiro has an understated makeover with two softly glowing horns while Tengen is the definition of flash with his red-tipped horns. Andof course, Sanemi and Gyotomei pull the gang together with some seriously intricate Upper Moon markings.

READ MORE: Demon Slayer: Which Hashira Is the Most Powerful? | Demon Slayer Imagines Rengoku’s Demon Form in Cool Art | Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Terrifyingly Perfect Gyutaro

As you can see, the Hashira are just as scary as Upper Moons if not more so. The Demon Slayer gang is said to be the strongest Hashira in a century, so you can just imagine what kind of strength they’d have as demons. So if the franchise ever wants to explore a what-if one-shot where the Hashira are turned, well – let’s just say fans would not mind.

What do you think of these gorgeous Upper Moon makeovers? Can you imagine a world where the Hashira were turned in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.