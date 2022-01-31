Demon Slayer Season 2 Reveals Inosuke’s Most Brutal Move Yet

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba unleashed Inosuke Hashibira’s wildest technique of the series yet with the newest episode of the anime! The second season is speeding towards its final moments as Inosuke and the others continue to struggle against the Upper Six siblings, Gyutaro and Daki. The fight is only getting tougher as the episodes rolls on, and this has been especially frustrating for Tanjiro and the others as they are coming face to face once again with their inner weaknesses against such powerful demons. This led Inosuke to dig deep and pull out his most violent Beast Breathing technique yet.

The newest episode of the series continues the fight against Gyutaro and Daki, and Tanjiro ends up teaming up with Zenitsu and Inosuke to deal with Daki while Tengen focuses on Gyutaro. As the three of them work together, Inosuke starts to dig deep within himself and comes up with a way to not only close in on Daki but properly behead her when he gets in her face. It’s with the unleashing of a new Beast Breathing technique, Palisade Bite, which is him literally using his blades like saws to cut through Daki’s neck.

Episode 9 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc sees Inosuke teaming up with Zenitsu and Tanjiro for the first real time of the season and with it he starts to remember how frustrated he and the others are after their heavy loss on the Mugen Train. Wondering just what all of their training since then has been for, Inosuke decides to come up with one final place. He then charges straight forward at Daki while Tanjiro and Zenitsu keep her robe attacks at bay, and soon he comes face to face with the demon.

She manages to block his initial strike and boasts about how Inosuke will never be able to cut through her with his jagged blades, but fans know he purposefully has them this way. It’s for his saw like technique, the Palisade Bite, that sees him thrust his arms back and forth as they cut through Daki’s arms and eventually her neck. But as fans see when the episode comes to an end, the fight is far from over despite Inosuke’s best efforts.

But what do you think? How did you like Inosuke's newest Beast Breathing technique? How did you like him in the newest episode overall? Are you ready for Season 2 to come to an end?