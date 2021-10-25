Demon Slayer Explores Rengoku’s Family Troubles

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba shed a light on Kyojuro Rengoku’s hidden family troubles with the newest episode of the anime! The second season is now moving through the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series, and with it, is starting to show fans a different side of the Flame Hashira that we had met towards the end of the first season. Not only did the season premiere allow us to spend some time with Rengoku, the newest episode showed a much deeper side of the character as it revealed the darkness he’s been battling in secret.

The previous episode of the season ended with the tease that Rengoku, Tanjiro and the others had fallen into a deep sleep as part of a trap set on the Mugen Train, and with the third episode revealed a closer look at each of their personalities through their dreams. For Rengoku, it explores a part of his past when he had first told his father about becoming a Hashira. Unfortunately for the Hashira, this news is not taken as well as he would have hoped as his father’s currently dealing with some sort of depressive state.

Episode 3 of the series sees Rengoku have a flashback in his dream, and shows him telling his father Shinjuro about becoming a Hashira. Shinjiro could not care any less, and actively chastises him for it and says that his son will ultimately become nothing anyway much like he is. As Rengoku explains, he’s distraught at his father acting like this as he was once the Flame Hashira himself before he had suddenly quite being a swordsman one day. Not only that, but he lost his mother to an illness at a young age.

Rengoku feels the worst for his little brother, Senjuro, however. Senjuro’s too young to remember their mother before her death, so only knows of the worst qualities of their father. He’s been mentally scarred as a result of his absentee father as well and thus Rengoku vows to be the authority figure that his brother deserves. So despite Rengoku’s outward smile and intensity, he’s hiding a pretty deep darkness about his familial past.

