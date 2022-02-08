Demon Slayer Season 2 Reverses Major Win With Fatal Cliffhanger

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba yanked out a major victory for Tanjiro Kamado and the others with its surprising cliffhanger in the penultimate episode of the season! The second season of the anime will be ending very soon, and that means that the fight against the Upper Six demonic siblings will be coming to an end as well. The final moments of the newest episode actually revealed that ending in full as Tanjiro and the others were able to seemingly take the powerful duo down but even with that major victory it’s still very far from actually over, unfortunately.

The newest episode of the series saw Tanjiro push on from the previously intense cliffhanger as he fought all on his own, and thankfully it was soon after that Tengen, Inosuke, and Zenitsu were able to rouse themselves to help. They were able to behead the two Upper Six demons at the same time as the episode came to an end, but before they could even breathe (let alone celebrate the victory) they were all swept up in Gyutaro’s one last attack that destroyed the remnants of the Yoshiwara District.

Episode 10 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc sees the bloodied and battered Tanjiro push with one final effort against Gyutaro. When Daki tried to interfere it was revealed that Zenitsu and Inosuke were still able to join the fight as well. With the team up between all four in which they were putting every last bit of their strengths into the attacks, they were able to completely behead the Upper Six siblings. But at the same time, Gyutaro was doing everything in his power to stop them.

As he was trying to keep his head from getting cut off, he ended up summoning a huge amount of his blood scythes in one last ditch blood art. Though he was beheaded, it’s soon revealed that the attacks kept coming anyway and the beaten Tengen and Tanjiro soon found themselves swept up in a whole new wave of destruction that they were too damaged to avoid. So while the Demon Slayers took a major victory, that final moment is not looking so great for them at all.

But what did you think? How did you feel about Demon Slayer’s penultimate episode of the season? What are you hoping to see in the finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!