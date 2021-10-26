Demon Slayer Shows Off Fiery Tanjiro Transformation

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba showed off Tanjiro Kamado’s fiery transformation with the newest episode of the series! The anime is making its way through a retelling of the Mugen Train arc with the first few episodes of the second season, and fans have been able to re-experience the arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series as a result. When we had last seen Tanjiro in the previous episode, he along with Rengoku, Zenitsu, and Inosuke had been trapped within a deadly sleep that a demon had put them into shortly after boarding the Mugen Train.

The brief look we had seen at Tanjiro’s dream shared a heartbreaking look at the family reunion his heart so desired, and the newest episode of the series rubbed far more salt into the wound by sharing a deeper dive into this dream. With a closer look at Tanjiro’s heartbreaking reunion, he needed something drastic to pull him away from this dreamlike happiness. With Nezuko thankfully waking up in the real world, this provided a strong way to bring him back with a fiery transformation in the dreamscape.

Episode 3 of the series revealed that Tanjiro was happy in his dream. He secretly desired a life with his family, and wished they never had to be ripped from him in the first place. Things got even more complicated when he was reunited with the human Nezuko, and further pushed him into his sleep. Soon Tanjiro discovered that he in fact was asleep within a dream, but even with this knowledge was not enough to wake him from it. But he got some help on the outside from Nezuko herself.

As Nezuko emerged from her box to find Tanjiro and the others asleep, she ends banging her head trying to wake him up so hard that she begins to bleed. It kicks off her fiery power within Tanjiro’s dream, and snaps him back to his senses. Through a wall of flame, he transforms back into his current Demon Slayer self, and this gave him the power he needed to unfortunately say goodbye to his family and happiness once more and try and head back to the fight in the real world.

