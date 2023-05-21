Demon Slayer Season 3 Introduces Zohakuten in Epic Scene

Demon Slayer Season 3 has kicked off a new phase of the fights against Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks for the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, and the newest Demon Slayer episode kicked things up a notch with the epic introduction of a "new" foe, Zohakuten! Demon Slayer Season 3 has seen Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya struggling against the Upper Four Hantengu's Emotion Demons for the first half of the season thus far, but things started to take a turn when Tanjiro started to figure out the secret to how this new demonic opponent works.

Tanjiro revealed just how much of a danger to Muzan's demons he truly is when he started to figure things out, get stronger quickly, and move much faster than before. With the previous episode of Demon Slayer teasing that Tanjiro would be able to land a decisive blow on the tiny Hantengu that had been hiding in the forest, the newest episode of Demon Slayer took him by surprise with the reveal of a much more terrifying Emotion Demon, Zohakuten.

Demon Slayer: Who Is Zohakuten?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 sees Tanjiro failing to cut through Hantengu's neck in time before a sudden new threat suddenly arrives. Tanjiro tries to react in time, but is unable to as he's confused as to what this new entity could be. He then soon realizes that none of the Emotion Demons are in the area like before, and through Genya it's explained that Zohakuten (who represents "Hatred") actually began as the Anger Demon Sekido, who then quickly absorbed his brothers and transformed into this powerful new kind of demon.

Born to quickly protect the main Hantengu body (who was revealed to actually represent "Fear"), Zohakuten is already much different from the other emotions. Able to stop Tanjiro in his tricks with a single beat of the drums on his back, Zohakuten (who is voiced by Koichi Yamadera in the Demon Slayer anime) actually believes that he's the hero in this situation as he sees Tanjiro and the others as despicable villains for "picking" on a tiny demon.

The fight in Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has just begun, so what are you hoping to see before Demon Slayer Season 3 comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!