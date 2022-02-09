Demon Slayer Shares Insider Look at Season 2 Storyboarding

Demon Slayer‘s Entertainment District Arc saw the young members of the Demon Slayer Corps going undercover in a hilarious series of events that ultimately created one of the most brutal and high-octane battles in the series to date. With the demonic siblings known as Gyutaro and Daki combatting Tanjiro and his friends, Ufotable has revealed storyboard for how the latest fight was brought to life via sizzling storyboards that feature Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and the Sound Hashira known as Tengen Uzui.

In the final battle against the demonic siblings, Tengen, Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu suffered some major damage within the Entertainment District, with the Sound Hashira specifically losing both an arm and an eye while struggling against the blood scythe-wielding top-tier demon. Ufotable, the studio behind the anime adaptation, has yet to reveal whether a new movie or a third anime season will continue to tell the story of the Demon Slayer Corps. With the Shonen series easily becoming one of the most popular anime series running, fans are chomping at the bit to learn how the second season will draw to a close and when the story of Tanjiro and company will continue.

Ufotable unveiled the storyboards that were used in the latest episode of Demon Slayer via the studio’s Official Twitter Account, giving us a look at some of the behind-the-scenes shots that helped bring to life some of the most exciting moments of Tanjiro, Tengen Uzui, Inosuke, and Zenitsu in the Entertainment District Arc:

Ufotable certainly put a lot of work into the latest episode of Demon Slayer, with many fans considering it to be one of the best installments of the anime adaptation to date. Though both Gyutaro and Daki were decapitated, the anemic top-tier demon brother was able to seemingly unleash an attack from beyond the grave that might end the lives of the members of the Demon Slayer Corps despite their victory.

What did you think of the latest episode of Demon Slayer? Do you foresee the anime adaptation continuing with a new movie before a third season arrives? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.