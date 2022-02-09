Demon Slayer Just Raised a Big Question About Tanjiro’s Birthmark

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is ready to bring its second season to a close, and it has done one hell of a job with its release. When the season closes in a few days, all eyes will be on Tanjiro as fans learn his fate following Gyutaro’s final attack. Everyone is hoping the finale answers some of the season’s lingering questions about the slayers, but don’t expect the episode to touch upon Tanjiro and that mysterious birthmark of his.

If you are caught up with Demon Slayer season two, you will know why fans are so curious about the boy and his birthmark. Tanjiro has always assumed the fiery mark was something he just inherited. That might be true in part, but its transformation during Tanjiro’s fight with Gyutaro changes that narrative.

My goosebumps not gonna stop when Tanjiro's head Mark is changing 😳

During his battle, Tanjiro had to dig deep and push past his limits when Gyutaro threatened to turn him into a demon. Our hero was able to get a sneaky hit on the demon’s neck, and Tengen joined in the fight eventually. The two-on-one match continued to shed blood before Tanjiro got a killing blow on Gyutaro. The demon’s head was lopped off, but to do so, Tanjiro needed more power. He pushed towards it miraculously enough, and Tanjiro’s birthmark expanded temporarily as he challenged that energy.

Clearly, Tanjiro’s mark is not a simple birthmark. Even in Demon Slayer, a simple blemish like that couldn’t empower Tanjiro the way it did. Now, anime fans are eager to learn more about the forehead tattoo, but those who have read the manga don’t need to wonder. They’ve already been given a lesson on the Demon Slayer Mark and its connection to Tanjiro’s ultra-rare Sun Breathing.

Did you catch this shift with Tanjiro’s birthmark? How is Demon Slayer season two treating you so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.