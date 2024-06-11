Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 6 Title, Synopsis Revealed

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has neared the final few episodes of Season 4, and now fans have gotten the first look at Episode 6 with the details teasing what's coming next! Demon Slayer Season 4 is now speeding through the rest of the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga after spending the first few episodes of the season slowing down with each of the Hashira. With each of them preparing for the final fights against Muzan Kibutsuji, Tanjiro has gotten to see each of them in a new light before everything comes crashing down in the near future.

After spending a full length episode to showcase each of the Hashira's training as Tanjiro recovers, the newest episode of the anime ended up quickly wrapping up the final few with small showcases for the Love, Snake, and Wind Hashira's training sessions. The end of the previous episode then set up Tanjiro's next and final phase of training together with the Stone Hashira, Gyomei Himejima. Now as the anime continues to get towards the end of the season, Demon Slayer Season 4 has dropped the first look and details for Episode 6 as the Stone Hashira's training begins.

(Photo: ufotable)

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 6

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 6 is titled "The Strongest of the Demon Slaying Corps" and will premiering on Sunday, June 16th in Japan before being available for streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll shortly after. As for what to expect from the episode, the official website for the anime teases it as such, "After overcoming the training of Iguro and Sanemi, Tanjiro and Zenitsu head to Himejima's training grounds, which are said to be located deep in the mountains. After a long-awaited reunion with Inosuke and Murata, who have already started training, Himejima's rigorous training begins."

You can now stream the first five episodes of Demon Slayer Season 4 with Crunchyroll (which is increasingly looking like it will be coming to an end relatively soon with the end of Spring 2024 schedule), but can also catch up on the first three seasons of Demon Slayer along with the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc movie streaming there as well while we wait for what's next. There has yet to be an announcement for the release of the new season's English dub as of the time of this publication.