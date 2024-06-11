Demon Slayer Season 4 Unpacks Genya's Heartbreaking Reunion With Sanemi

Demon Slayer's Hashira Training has seen Tanjiro training with the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps to prepare for Muzan's attempts to steal Nezuko. While the fourth season of the anime series has given fans some big battles in the supernatural shonen series, it also has given viewers some unexpected heartwrenching moments. Such is the case with the long-awaited reunion featuring the Wind Hashira Sanemi and his demon-influenced brother Genya as the pair's meeting does not go how both Tanjiro and Genya expected.

The fifth episode of season four takes us over the halfway mark of Demon Slayer's Hashira Training Arc, passing Tanjiro off from one Hashira to another. Before he even got to training alongside the Wind Hashira, the anime protagonist found himself performing gymnastics with the Love Hashira and darting his way through innocent victims to fight against the Snake Hashira. When Tanjiro began training with the Wind Hashira, he came to realize that this might be the harshest training to date as Sanemi wasn't pulling any punches in preparing the young demon slayers for their fights against Muzan and his strongest underlings. The Wind Hashira also wasn't pulling any punches when it came to his younger brother.

The Wind Hashira's Family Scuffle

While Sanemi mostly ignored his brother, Genya let the cat out of the bag when he revealed that he had been "eating demons". As anime fans witnessed during the third season and the Swordsmith Village Arc, Genya had gained demonic powers of his own in order to fight against the demonic hordes. Unfortunately, the Wind Hashira isn't that thrilled to hear what his young brother had done to himself, nearly poking his eyes out immediately once Sanemi spilled the beans.

the sanemi and genya confrontation was as devastating as i thought it would be pic.twitter.com/1HxYtQrtIQ — ☁︎ kanny phantom (@msthshra) June 9, 2024

Luckily for Genya, Tanjiro intervenes and saves his demonic ally from losing his eyes and potentially his life. Ultimately, the brothers stop trying to kill one another during the episode's finale, though there's still bad blood simmering between the two siblings. As the Hashira Training Arc continues, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke now find themselves set to start the next leg of their training with the Rock Hashira, Gyomei.

Do you think the bridge can be mended between the Wind Hashira and his demonic brother?