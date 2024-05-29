Demon Slayer Season 4 Sets Up Obanai vs Sanemi

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is working through its fourth season, and all eyes are on its training schedule. Our heroes know the final battle with Muzan is around the corner, and as such, the Hashira have come together to whip their peers into shape. The Hashira Training arc is in full swing, and this week, the anime suggested an original fight is on the horizon courtesy of Iguro and Shinazugawa.

Yup, you read that right. Two of the Hashira are ready to throw down in Demon Slayer season four. Following their confusing run-in with the Infinity Castle, the two Hashira have been contemplating their own power, and the two decide the best way to hone their skills is a one-on-one match.

Of course, Demon Slayer fans are already amped about this battle as it will expand our knowledge of the Hashira. Back in the day, the Demon Slayer manga was pretty brisk as it handled the Hashira Training arc; The story was fast paced with little excess, leaving readers at a loss. Many fans expected to see more of the Hashira and their inner workings during the training arc. Now, it seems Demon Slayer season four is going to make that time for audiences, and it will start with this Hashira skirmish.

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season four, the new outing is easy to find. The anime is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll.

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

