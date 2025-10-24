Demon Slayer Shares New Look At the Infinity Castle Cast

Demon Slayer released the first installment of its highly anticipated Infinity Castle trilogy and quickly became the highest-grossing anime film of all time. The film was a blockbuster hit since before its premiere, when the tickets were already sold out as soon as they were available. The story continues after the tragic deaths of the Ubuyashiki family members, including Kagaya, the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps. The Hashira, along with Tanjiro, arrive at the scene and immediately draw out their swords against the villain. However, just before the fight could actually begin, Nakime, the Biwa demon, summons them inside the Infinity Castle along with the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Infinity Castle trilogy was announced after the Hashira Training Arc ended on a cliffhanger, and the first part was released on July 18th, 2025. The film made its global debut a few weeks later and commenced the final fight against the demons. The Demon Slayers are trapped inside an endless labyrinth where all demons, including the Upper Moons, are just waiting to wipe them all out. While the second part of the trilogy is still far away, the anime recently announced its fourth collaboration with Monster Strike and shared a new Infinity Castle visual.

Demon Slayer and Monster Strike Collaboration Shares a New Look at the Infinity Castle Characters

Image Courtesy of Ufotable/Mixi

Monster Strike is a famous Japanese role-playing physics game with elements of puzzle, strategy, and cooperative multiplayer. This is the fourth time Demon Slayer is collaborating with it, and it will be held from October 25th, 2025, to November 4th, 2025. According to the official website of Monster Strike, the characters and quests from the first, second, and third collaborations will also make a comeback. The visual features the iconic tag team of Tanjiro Kamado and Giyu Tomioka as they join hands in the Infinity Castle.

They first reduce the number of ordinary demons before fighting Akaza, the Upper Rank Three. On the bottom left, the visual highlights Zenitsu’s Thunder Breathing: Seventh Form, which he used against Kaigaku, the new Upper Rank Six. This is Zenitsu’s original form and easily his best moment in the series. We also have Kanao Tsuyuri in the bottom right, who uses Flower Breathing against Doma after the tragic death of her adoptive sister, Shinobu Kocho. Additionally, we also see Sanemi Shinazugawa and Obanai Iguro, who also took action after being thrown inside the castle.

The anime has yet to confirm a release date for Part 2 of the Infinity Castle trilogy, which will continue this brutal showdown against the demons. While the Upper Moons are fighting the Demon Slayers, Muzan is biding his time to undo the effects of the drug and plans to completely eradicate the Corps in one night. Both sides are suffering losses, but the battle is far from over as we will see more Hashira and the Upper Rank One in action before the story’s bittersweet conclusion.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!