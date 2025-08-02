Demon Slayer Star Highlights Tanjiro’s Heartbreaking Resolve: “I Start to Cry”

The Demon Slayer manga by Koyoharu Gotouge debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2016 and was released as an anime adaptation by Ufotable three years later. While the manga concluded its story in 2020, the anime has only just reached its final arc. The anime begins with the tragic massacre of Tanjiro Kamado’s mother and siblings, and the only surviving family member, Nezuko, being turned into a demon. Even though it’s an impossible dream, he wishes to find a cure for his sister that would turn her back into a human. Tanjiro’s epic journey will soon reach its conclusion with the upcoming films.

The final manga arc is being adapted into a trilogy, and the first film has already been released in Japan. However, there are still a few weeks before the international release, including in the U.S., as the film will premiere on September 12th, 2025. Tickets in North America will be on sale starting August 15th, so don’t forget to mark your calendars. The promotion for the film is in full swing, with the anime’s cast being as active as possible. Mantan Web interviewed Nezuko’s voice actor, Aka Kito, who shared her thoughts on the series as well as her experience playing one of the series’ main characters.

Aka Kito Explains Why Tanjiro’s Determination Made Her Cry

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

According to Mantan Web, Kito shared it was “very moving” to reach the Infinity Castle Arc, roughly six years after the anime debut. She also has strong feelings about the Infinity Castle Arc. Kito shared her feelings before the anime debut, “When the Demon Slayer anime began, the Infinity Castle Arc hadn’t yet been depicted in the original manga series, and I myself was reading the manga thinking, So this is how it’s going to turn out.”

She added, “I felt like I was reading the Infinity Castle Arc as both Nezuko and myself, so I have a strong attachment to it. I read the manga, wondering what would happen, and now it’s finally being made into a movie, so I’m deeply moved.”

She also said in a Demon Slayer event, “When I remember the story of Tanjiro Kamado’s Determination Arc, I start to cry.”

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Although Demon Slayer is a thrilling battle Shonen, at its core, the story is deeply emotional. Everything that happened in the story before the Infinity Train Arc is part of the Unwavering Resolve Arc, which is divided into six short arcs. It highlights Tanjiro’s resolve as a 13-year-old boy who has suddenly lost everything in his life. However, he keeps pushing forward in hopes of one day saving his sister.

Tanjiro’s path up until now hasn’t been easy, but it was his strong determination that made him continue his arduous journey. His resolve is a major part of his character writing as it’s the sole reason for him to continue walking the path of the Demon Slayer. He has come a long way since then and grown significantly, and now the Infinity Castle Arc will put him to the ultimate test.

