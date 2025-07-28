Demon Slayer Director Teases New Movie’s “Epic” & “Gorgeous” Animation

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been doing very well for itself ever since the new movie made its debut in Japan, and the directors behind the upcoming film teased how cool the new animation is going to look. Demon Slayer is now making the anime’s return to theaters across Japan this Summer with the first in a planned trilogy of new feature films, so the team behind the TV anime is going all out for this new endeavor. It’s all from top to bottom as each step of the process has been carefully considered during the trilogy’s production.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is gearing up to kick off its launch in North America later this Fall, and the directors and members of the voice cast behind the trilogy took the stage during San Diego Comic-Con 2025 for a huge takeover of Hall H (as held by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment). It’s here that director Haruo Sotozaki and director of photography Yuichi Terao teased their work on the trilogy, and Terao teased fans that, “At ufotable and Demon Slayer, we are going for the most epic and the most gorgeous animation you can get.”

Demon Slayer Directors Tease Infinity Castle’s Animation

“As the director of photography in anime, we get all these different materials from different team members,” director of photography Yuichi Terao began when explaining his role on the film. “So we’ll have the character animation, the background, the effects, and they’ll all land on my desk. I take all of these different elements and then compile them in a single shot. Then, we will do the lighting and make the final look and any 2D effects that might be needed.” Continuing further, Terao then revealed how this would all lead into the final product fans see in the trilogy.

“So, we will go through and do the color, the lighting — maybe rain, snow, smoke, that type of effect,” Terao continues. “Ultimately translating that into the world setting that you have in Demon Slayer. At ufotable and Demon Slayer, we are going for the most epic and the most gorgeous animation you can get.” Director Haruo Sotozaki then revealed how closely they try and bring the manga’s style to life in only a way that ufotable and this anime franchise can by paying attention to certain aspects of Koyoharu Gotoge’s art.

Demon Slayer Director on Bringing the Manga to Life

“I paid very close attention to the thickness of the lines from the manga,” director Haruo Sotozaki revealed during the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 panel. “I want to make sure that that information was preserved when we took it from manga to anime. So it took a lot of trial and error, playing with the thickness of the lines in the anime itself – with my director of photography – to finally land on the anime visuals that you see in the water breathing technique. We drew inspiration from ancient Japanese ukiyo-e style artwork.”

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be making its debut in the United States and Canada on September 12th, and it was also announced during the SDCC 2025 panel that tickets for the film will go on sale beginning August 15th. This is the first film in a planned trilogy of new releases, but the second and third films of this new trilogy have yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this writing.