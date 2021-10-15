Demon Slayer Tamogatchis Are on Amazon at Last

Demon Slayer’s second season has finally arrived and took the opportunity to dive into the life of Rengoku for a brief adventure before the Flame Hashira was set to hop aboard the Mugen Train alongside Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu, and just in time for this latest season, Tamagotchis for the popular Shonen have arrived on Amazon. The handheld digital devices allow fans to raise numerous members of the Demon Slayer Corps at their leisure, making for quite the crossover between the popular series created by Koyoharu Gotouge and the electronic game that has been around since 1996.

While Demon Slayer might be the latest anime property to cross over into the world of Tamagotchis, there have been plenty of other franchises that have been placed into the popular devices, including the likes of Pokemon, Digimon, and even the angels and EVA units that were present in the cerebral series known as Neon Genesis Evangelion. With each of the units retailing for around $25 USD on Amazon, the total of devices is around fourteen and gives fans the opportunity to raise the likes of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, Zenitsu, Rengoku, and several other members of the Demon Slayer Corps that have appeared in the series to date.

Earlier this year, Demon Slayer’s first movie released in North America via Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which netted hundreds of millions of dollars in profit since originally releasing in Japan. With the movie becoming the number one film in the West for one weekend, an accomplishment that isn’t seen often in the world of anime, it seems as though the Shonen series has earned its place as one of the most popular franchises time and time again.

The second season of Demon Slayer’s anime has only just begun but the production house behind it, Ufotable, has already gone on record that it will be retelling the story of the Mugen Train before diving into a new story in the Entertainment District Arc. With these new Tamagotchis being released on Amazon, following their original releases via Premium Bandai, it seems that fans of the Demon Slayer Corps have plenty of unique ways to enter the world of the Shonen series.

Via Amazon