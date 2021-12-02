Demon Slayer: Tanjiro Actor Inks Special Sketch to Hype New Season 2 Arc

The Mugen Train Arc has finally come to a close in the second season of Demon Slayer’s anime, following the popularity of the first feature-length film that broke records around the world. With the Entertainment District Arc set to explore the fallout from the titanic battle between Rengoku and Akaza, the voice actor for Tanjiro has shared a delightful new sketch to help celebrate the new storyline that will definitely see some major changes to Tanjiro and his friends.

The Entertainment District Arc will see a number of new enemies thrown at our favorite members of the Demon Slayer Corps, as well as some internal struggles as they continue to struggle with the loss of the Flame Hashira, Rengoku. With Rengoku’s final breaths, he directed Tanjiro and his friends to visit his family estate to learn more about the fire breathing technique that the Shonen hero had used against the head of the Spider Clan in the first season of the anime adaptation. Needless to say, expect some big changes and battles ahead for Tanjiro and his friends as they continue their journey of eradicating demons from the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit User KNYChan2 shared the new drawing of Tanjiro to help in celebrating the all-new arc that will arrive in the second season of Demon Slayer’s anime adaptation, with voice actor Natsuki Hanae showing off his interpretation of the character that he has been voicing since the series arrived in 2019:

As fans of the manga know, the printed story created by mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge has already wrapped the story of Tanjiro and his demon-hunting friends, leaving many to wonder how many more seasons, and/or movies, the anime adaptation by Ufotable will create. Following the ending, the mangaka has yet to reveal whether we’ll be seeing a sequel story, or possible spin-off, that will bring back this popular Shonen world though there are plenty of fans that wouldn’t mind returning to the world of the Demon Slayer Corps at some point down the road.

Are you hyped for the arrival of the Entertainment District Arc? What predictions do you have for Tanjiro and his friends following the conclusion of the Mugen Train Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.