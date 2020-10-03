Demon Slayer: Tanjiro's Sword is Getting a Life-Sized Replica

✖

Demon Slayer is set to return via the feature length film that will see Tanjiro and his demon slaying friends battling new threats aboard a supernatural train, with the movie set to hit theaters in Japan later this month, and fans will have the opportunity to hold a keep sake from the popular anime series with an upcoming replica of the titular star's sword! Tanjiro's journey might have ended in the pages of the manga as the story created by Koyoharu Gotouge wrapped, but it's clear that the franchise has plenty of material left ot translate into its anime.

Tanjiro's sword has slain many demons in the first season of the Demon Slayer anime, with the protagonist having defeated monsters with both a combination of water and fire styles. Following the death of his family and the turning of his sister, Nezuko, into a demon herself, it's clear that Tanjiro would have to go through some serious training in order to dedicate his life into eliminating the demonic scourge of his world. With the upcoming movie acting as an in-continuity sequel to the first season, expect their to be lasting ramifications for the franchise moving forward!

The Official Twitter Account for Bandai Spirits shared the first look at the upcoming replica, that will be available in Japan early next year retailing for around $73 and will have the ability to play a number of lines from Tanjiro during his many adventures in the series of Demon Slayer:

A second season for Demon Slayer has yet to be confirmed from the studio responsible in Ufotable, but we would imagine that it will only be a matter of time before we get confirmation!

Will you be attempting to pick up this replica of Tanjiro's "Demon Slayer"? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon slaying!