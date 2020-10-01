Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland to Shares New One-Shots with Viz

✖

Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland were two of the most popular anime series to be released in 2019, with fans waiting for the second seasons of each, and it looks like both franchises are getting ready to release two new chapters of their respective stories. Both series recently wrapped their manga stories, concluding the stories of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Emma, Ray, and Norman that gave audiences definitive endings to these unique worlds of monsters and mayhem. While there hasn't been a sequel series announced for either series as it stands, these are definitely two properties that fans want to see return!

The two manga chapters' stories aren't confirmed as of yet, but the Demon Slayer story is a tad easier to decipher than that of The Promised Neverland. With the upcoming feature length film of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train releasing in Japan this month with a stand alone manga that follows the first adventure of Rengoku, one of the higher ups within the demon slayer corps. With over 4 million copies being printed for fans in Japan who will attend the movie in theaters, it is a certainty that it will find its way to North American shores even though the film isn't being released this year!

Shonen Jump shared the news that both Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland will be dropping one new chapter of their respective manga, continuing the story of the mangas that have both come to a close, with their anime seasons looking to continue their stories:

Big news! Special bonus chapters of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and The Promised Neverland are coming this Sunday. And you'll be able to read them for FREE right here! https://t.co/gzYFLjUqIc pic.twitter.com/EQXsrL4vWy — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) September 30, 2020

The Promised Neverland might not be as popular as Demon Slayer when it comes to its anime, but the story of the trio of orphans looking to escape from the clutches of a world filled with monsters is getting a live action film as well as a live action series in North America thanks in part to Amazon Video.

What do you think will be the new chapters of these anime juggernauts that drop on Viz Media?