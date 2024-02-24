Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training Scores Big at US Box Office

Anime is becoming a hot ticket item in North America, and Demon Slayer has gained quite a bit of notoriety in the anime community of fans in the West. Having already hit the silver screen twice with Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village, Tanjiro and his friends have returned. Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training is another compilation film, though that didn't stop it from seeing box office success in the U.S.

On its opening night, Thursday, February 22nd, Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training pulled in around $1.8 million USD. Currently, the film is projected to land in second place for the weekend behind Sony's Bob Marley bio-pic, "Bob Marley: One Love". The latest film in the shonen franchise is projected to make around $11 million USD for its opening weekend, showing how big anime continues to be in the West.

Demon Slayer's Big Year

Aside from Demon Slayer hitting the big screen once again, the anime adaptation will be returning for its fourth season this April. Ufotable's anime is gaining ground on reaching its finale, catching up to the manga's story that started it all. Keeping this in mind, it means that anime fans should prepare themselves for Tanjiro's journey to come to an end in the near future.

The latest Demon Slayer movie was brought to the West thanks to Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the film that combines installments from both the Swordsmith Village Arc and the Hashira Training Arc, "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- will feature 'A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light' (Episode 11) from the Swordsmith Village Arc, featuring the conclusion of the fierce battle between Tanjiro and Upper Four demon Hantengu, as well as Nezuko's triumph over the sun. Seamlessly followed by Episode 1 of the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc, featuring the start of training conducted by the Hashira in preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, an episode never before seen by audiences."

Have you already hit theaters to see Demon Slayer on the big screen once again? How many more seasons and films do you think Tanjiro and company have in store? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Via Deadline