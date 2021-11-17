Demon Slayer: When Does the Entertainment District Arc Begin?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is pushing ahead with season two, but fans are keeping an eye on the future. After all, the series is expected to tackle brand-new content when the Entertainment District arc kicks off. Of course, fans are wanting to know when the arc will go live, so we are here to pass on all we know.

If you are not-so-patiently waiting for the Entertainment District, you can join the club. The series kicked off back in October with a new take on the Mugen Train arc. Essentially, the season began with a redo of the Demon Slayer movie that’s simply cut up differently.

As for the Entertainment District arc, it is set to kick off on December 5 in Japan. Fans will have access to it overseas as always through simulcast. You can find season two on Crunchyroll and Funimation with the English dub expected to join the latter before much longer.

Obviously, fans have a few more weeks to go before Demon Slayer turns a new leaf, but the wait will be worth it. As good as the Mugen Train arc was, the Entertainment District arc is also a high point with fans. Its focus on Nezuko will have audiences hooked, and of course, Tanjiro is given the chance to explore new breathing techniques. The gang comes into its own with this arc, and you can bet fans will be happy to see Zenitsu navigating some hilarious encounters in this arc.

But if you are not caught up with Demon Slayer at the moment, you can fix that with ease. The show’s first season is available now on Funimation and Crunchyroll. As for the manga, creator Koyoharu Gotouge finished the series last year, and you can read all of its in-print or digitally via Viz Media.

What do you think about season two so far? Are you excited for Demon Slayer to tackle the Entertainment District arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.